Bridge results

At the August 13, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 11 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Sandy Smith and Ken Judson, followed by Bea Pear and Mollie Whalen in second, Bari Boyer and Diane Drake in third, and Eric Stricoff and Caroline Croft in fourth place. In the East-West direction, Wink Winkelman and Barbara Besse finished first, followed by Audrey Egger and Ann Brown in second, Jim Wolf and Iris Capobianco in third, and Louise Marx and Wendy Wolf in fourth place.

At the August 14, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 11 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen, followed by Michael Lindheimer and Story Osborn in second.Tied for third place were Bari Boyer, playing with Carol Whitmarsh, and Barbara Besse, playing with Sandy Lindheimer.

At the August 16, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. First place went to John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain, followed by Michael and Sandy Lindheimer in second, Story Osborn and Barbara Besse in third, Dave Donald and Diane Drake in fourth, and Gerry Averill and Caroline Baum in fifth.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, August 18, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Joan Perrine and Patsy McCornack finished first, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Deidre Ling in second, and Susan Goodridge and Judith Spruance in third. In the East-West direction, Tillie Foster and Emily Robertson finished first, followed by Jim Wolf and Sally Fitzgerald in second, and Kay Kendall and Ann Brown in third.