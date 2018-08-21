Jane Bollin repeats as skillet toss champ

Competition draws contestants from Cape, Islands and beyond.

1 of 9

The 21st annual women’s skillet toss unfolded under cloudy skies on Sunday as the 2018 Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair wound down. The event produced winners in four age categories as well as an overall champion.

In a one-toss “throw-off,” Jane Bollin repeated as grand champion with a throw of 48 feet, 6 inches.

The four division winners were: Age 65 and over, Pat Freitas, Middleboro, (35 feet, 6 inches); ages 46-64, Kathy Finkenstaedt, Wynnewood, Penn., (39 feet, 7 inches); ages 30-to-45, Jane Bollin, East Sandwich, (52 feet, 2 inches); ages 18 to 29, Zoe Sarason, Concord, (49 feet, 1 inch).