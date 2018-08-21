Mixed-gender sports issue ends in drama

It’s summertime but the living ain’t easy, at least for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee whose quorum dissolved Tuesday night when Jeffrey S. (Skipper) Manter stormed out of a discussion on chaperones for mixed-gender sports teams and coaches.

His departure followed 30 minutes of public comments by nine past and present MVRHS athletes, all of whom argued that same-sex adult attendants were unnecessary and unneeded in mixed-gender situations like game travel.

Manter’s abrupt departure was not based on the merits of the idea, but on whether, procedurally, the matter could be put to another vote since it was not spelled out as an agenda item. A vote on the issue deadlocked 3-3 at the committee meeting last week.

Member Janet Packer told her colleagues, “I want discussion and I want a vote (tonight).”

At that point, Manter stood up and said, “I can take care of that” and left the meeting, saying over his shoulder, “I may not be back.” His departure meant the quorum was lost and no vote could be taken.

The issue over same-sex attendants flared for the first time at last week’s meeting when Edgartown member Kim Kirk, an attorney and mother of an athlete on a mixed-gender team, advised the board to set a policy to provide maximum comfort for athletes and to avoid liability in a currently litigious environment around abuse of athletes.

There have been no reports of inappropriate behavior by coaches or athletes, nor have the busy social networks reported rumors of bad behavior.

But the student-athlete community became aware of the controversy through press reports and social networks and they self-organized to be heard on Tuesday. Kylie Hatt (MVRHS 2017) Addy Hayman, Meghan Sonia, Mackenzie Condon, Abby Marchand and Katherine and Elizabeth O”Brien attended and delivered messages from two other athletes

In addition, MVRHS coaches Mike Joyce (boys basketball) and John Fiorito (girls hockey) addressed the committee, largely in agreement with their student athletes.

Kylie Hatt (MVRHS 2017) said when she heard about the chaperone plan, “I was confused about why this is happening and whether anything had happened. I have played hockey my whole life, been the only girl on an all-male team and I have never felt uncomfortable or had an issue.

We form bonds, connections with our coaches. An outsider stepping in doesn’t have the same bond. Have a female (on the bus)? What does that teach us? That you need a female to live your day? And after school, when you have a male boss, what do you do. I have a lot of questions,” she said.

Abby Hayman is a standout lacrosse player. “We have a male athlete on our team and a female coach he says is as good a coach as he’s had, male or female. Coaches are our teachers on field. You wouldn’t have math taught to us by a female teacher. The best coaches I’ve had all had the same qualities: commitment, dedication, intensity and energy. I don’t think about them as female or male.”

Following the quorum contretemps, both chairman Kris O’Brien and assistant superintendent Richie Smith apologized to the student-athletes for the meeting disarray and the members set about establishing a new meeting date, tentatively scheduled for 4 pm on August 27.