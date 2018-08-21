Petition urges alternative placement of Chappy cell tower

Robert Strayton went before the Edgartown selectmen Monday to propose an alternative placement of the permanent Chappy cell tower on town-owned, forested land.

The tower, which has been a continued point of debate for the town, is proposed for Sampson Ave., one of the most densely populated areas on Chappy, at a private residence owned by Robert Fynbo. Fynbo is the owner of Chappaquiddick Wireless Internet Service, a company he formed 35 years ago by erecting an 85-foot cell tower on his land. Now, a 104-foot temporary tower stands next to the proposed build site. For the last 3 years, both the temporary tower and proposed permanent tower have been topics of contention between AT&T (the agreed service provider for the tower) and residents of Sampson Ave.

Strayton, who has staunchly opposed the temporary tower since AT&T submitted plans to the Edgartown planning board in March of 2016, told the selectmen parcels of town land are more viable options in lieu of the Sampson Ave. land.

Among suggested parcels were 29 Old Indian Trail located on assessors’ parcel 34-247, and Cassat Way located on assessors’ parcel 35-18. Strayton explained that Old Indian Trail is located on 7.7 acres of heavily wooded land and is 42 feet above sea level (according to Strayton, Fynbo’s lot is at 19 feet above sea level).

Strayton told selectmen he believes the location would have much less of an impact on the overall health and wellness of Chappy residents. Since the land is situated further above sea level, the broadcast radius would be larger than on Sampson Ave, according to Strayton. The Old Indian Trail location is, according to Strayton, far away from any residences, but would still provide about a 20-mile service range (which would cover all of Chappy and much of Martha’s Vineyard). The petition submitted by Strayton had over 100 signatures from Edgartown residents.

Also part of Strayton’s submission was an architectural model diagraming the area of Sampson Ave. The model showed the temporary 104-foot tower already on the land, as well as the proposed permanent tower. Colored circles radiating out from the permanent tower represented Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) “drop zones.”

According to Strayton, the first zone (indicated by an orange circle), is the zone in which equipment that falls from the tower is likely to hit the ground. The second zone is the “ice fall zone” in which ice that falls from the tower will land. The third zone is the actual fall zone of the tower, if structural supports fail.

Strayton suggested this is a serious problem and poses a danger to surrounding residences.

Instead of AT&T, Strayton urged selectmen to consider Grain Communications, who was also awarded a contract for the tower. He said Grain has offered to build a “stealth tower” on town land with no additional antennae or overhanging structures, as well as to provide free communications equipment to the Chappy fire department. According to Strayton, Grain also said they would pay rent to the town and share 40 percent of rent revenue with the town. “In contrast, AT&T offers nothing,” Strayton said.

He said one supposed issue involved with building a tower on town land is that there are no other willing providers. “This is patently untrue,” Strayton said.

The selectmen took the petition under advisement, although chairman Michael Donoroma told Strayton the issue is the purview of the planning board.

The Edgartown planning board is holding a public hearing on the issue this evening. Strayton plans to voice his vehement concerns regarding the proposed tower, and try to convince board members that a tower on 29 Old Indian Trail would better serve the community.