Rod Backus is Chappy Pong champ

Rod Backus finished a sweep of six match opponents on August 12 by besting Eddie Parker in the Chappy Pong tournament championship final. Both are Vineyard Haven residents and members of the local club MVTTC. Backus won the final match in straight games 11-7, 11-4, 11-9. Rae Carter of Oak Bluffs, also a club member, was the semi-finalist. In the novice bracket title final, Will Lyons of Lexington, Massachusetts defeated Benjamin Jeffer, of Jamaica Plains, 15-13, 2-11, 11-4, 11-2. The tourney was held at the Chappaquiddick Community Center.