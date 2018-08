To the Editor:

I couldn’t agree more with Susan Kimball’s letter last week. It it reprehensible that the Reliable Market got away with a “hardship” clause, and is still allowed to dispense single-use plastic bags. Hardship? Huh? Have you seen how busy that store is?

I do think a 5-cent levy should be placed on the plastic bags. Hit people in the pocketbook, and they might remember to bring their multiple-use cloth bags.

Judy Kranz

Oak Bluffs