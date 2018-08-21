Trip Barnes to receive 2018 Creative Living Award

This year’s winner of the Creative Living Award needs no introduction.

“The Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard has announced that Clarence A. Barnes III, as he’s known to truckers and state troopers nationwide, will receive the 2018 Creative Living Award,” according to a press release. “On the Island he’s known to one and all as Trip.”

The award is funded by a gift from the estate of Ruth J. Bogan, the release states, and recognizes Islanders who have enriched the quality of life on the Island she so loved.

Emily Bramhall, executive director of the endowment, said Barnes is a natural fit for the award. “Ruth Bogan had an independent and lively spirit. Among her many attributes, she could fix anything, cope with any emergency, and she met every problem as a challenge to be confronted with courage and intelligence.”

Barnes is described as “a true Vineyard institution.” He’s proclaimed his allegiance to the Island in huge lettering on the sides of his many moving vehicles, which have been in every state in the union, Canada and Mexico, the release states. Barnes has also committed himself to a variety of charitable causes and community organizations. He’s served two terms on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and is running for a third this November.

Barnes has three children — Clarence IV, Elizabeth, and Michael. He is also a founding father of Vineyard House, opened in 1989, a residence for those in the early stages of recovery from substance abuse.

Barnes sold his longtime business, Barnes Moving and Storage, earlier this year, and is now selling selling used cars from his throwback headquarters on State Road in Tisbury.

The Creative Living Award will be presented to Barnes at a celebration at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury on Monday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 pm. The public is invited.