Vineyard Masters compete in David’s Old Silver Swim for ALS

Five Martha’s Vineyard Masters Swimmers traveled to North Falmouth on August 11 to participate in David’s Old Silver Swim. The event is held annually to raise money for providing care and support to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patients through CCALS (Compassionate Care ALS). The ocean was calm and the water temperature was nearly 80 degrees.

Jamieson DeCubellis led the Vineyard contingent, finishing the one-mile course in 26:44 (22nd overall). Elizabeth Lytle was next in 27:34 (24th overall). Bill Ritter finished second in the men’s 55 and over group, earning him a silver shell (27:54 and 27th overall). Jonathan Chatinover got a bronze shell (third in the men’s 55 and over) with a time of 28:17 (28th overall). Liz Fox also got a silver shell (second for women 55 and over) with a time of 30:19 (38th overall).

The Martha’s Vineyard Masters swim at the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA and are coached by Rainy Goodale. Many of the swimmers are preparing for the 1500 meter Boston Sharkfest Swim in Boston Harbor on Sunday, September 9.