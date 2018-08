Took a walk out past

the soon to be developed

stretch of mature woods

that since colonial days

or even the last ice age

was as it is now

but now is locust time

and clear-cutting its fate

Soon luxury houses

will squat where pitch pines

and oaks skyward reach

a mere mile from the sea

O citizens of the biosphere

who hear these trees breathing

listen to the silent plea

and honor deeply what’s still here.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.