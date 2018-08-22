Ari Silverfine and Ann MacPhail first in Jabberwocky 5K

1 of 3

A field of 304 runners took part in the 10th annual 5K Run for Camp Jabberwocky on Saturday at the FARM Institute in Edgartown.

Ari Silverfine of Belmont was fastest around the Katama course, and crossed the finish line in 17:51. Andrew Levy of Scarsdale, N.Y., was second with a time of 18:49, followed by Joey MacNeil of Tewksbury (19:04), and Nick Bejarano of Halifax (19:36).

Chris Cajolet of Vineyard Haven placed first among Vineyard runners, and ran fifth (19:38), with Jerold Lambert, New Fairfield, Conn., sixth (19:56); Dennis Clark, Edgartown, seventh (20:27); Kweku Abdullah, Brooklyn, N.Y., eighth (20:30).

Ann MacPhail of Plymouth was the first woman to the finish line, placing ninth overall in 20:37, with Thomas Hynes of Milton 10th (20:40), and women’s runner-up Summer Bejarano of Halifax 11th (20:49).

Runners finishing in positions 12-40: 12. Lawrence Czaplewski, Caldwell, N.J., 20:51; 13. Garrett Moss, New York, N.Y., 20:54; 14. Peter Heye, Belmont, 21:16; 15. Reid Norton, Alexandria, Va., 21:16; 16. Ronny Gaertner, Washington, D.C., 21:31; 17. Matthew Curtis, Cambridge, 21:37; 18. John Hynes, Milton, 21:52; 19. Benjamin Green, Vineyard Haven, 21:53; 20. Will Powell, Washington, D.C., 21:56; 21. Stacey Hernandez, Jackson, N.J., 22:20; 22. Joel Graves, Edgartown, 22:23; 23. Timothy MacLean, Wakefield, 22:24; 24. Noah Elkin, Amherst, 22:29; 25. Jason Cheal, Duxbury, 22:33; 26. Tommy Flathers, Southborough, 22:34; 27. Michael Mayone, Edgartown, 22:40; 28. Hunter Fortney, McLean, Va., 22:42; 29. Tommy Seidel, Newburyport, 22:45; 30. Brian Donnelly, West Tisbury, 22:47; 31. Steve Welcome, Yorktown Heights, N.Y., 22:58; 32. Jo Gardner, Norwich, Vt., 22:59; 33. Guy Manetti, Katonah, N.Y., 23:10; 34. Douglas Gatlin, Saddle River, N.J., 23:11; 35. Ruby Hatfield, Bantam, Conn., 23:12; 36. Guillermo Leiva, Natick, 23:14; 37. Peter Hatt, Edgartown, 23:22; 38. David Hernandez, Jackson, N.J., 23:22; 39. Kerrie-Ann Briguglio, Townsend, 23:28; 40. Maia Donnelly, West Tisbury, 23:35.

Among the 37 entries in the 5K walk, the top three were Kristen Blum of Park City, Utah (32:45), Bobby Cogar of Falls Church, Va. (41:28), and Charlie Portell of Saddle River, N.J. (42:35).