Edgartown crash sends five people to hospital

A three-car crash near 314 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road sent five people to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Wednesday afternoon and piled up traffic in both directions.

Multiple ambulances and first responders were on the scene including Edgartown Fire Rescue, Edgartown EMS, Tisbury EMS, and Edgartown Police. Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said all injuries appear to be minor.

One vehicle stopped to turn left into a driveway, McNamee said, another was stopped behind it. A third vehicle came along and failed to stop, triggering a chain reaction crash, he said. Violations are pending against two of the motorists, he said.