Martha’s Vineyard Court Report August 9-23

August 9, 2018

Riley Dobel, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/8/89, aggravated assault and battery: guilty — 18 months in the house of correction suspended, probation for two years, must pay $90 VW and $65 PSF and have drug/alcohol screens; assault with a dangerous weapon: continued without finding for two years.

August 13, 2018

Lisbeth Erika Boada, Gilbert, Ariz.; DOB 10/29/79, assault and battery: continued without finding for three months, must pay $50 VW.

Gregory A. Mitchell, Annapolis, Md.; DOB 11/11/45, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael A. Rolls, Brookfield, Conn.; DOB 11/20/74, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

August 16, 2018

Julea Kathleen Ambrozaitis, Edgartown; DOB 5/19/97, assault and battery: continued without finding for one year, must pay restitution of $5140.29 and $50 VW and stay away from victim.

Erika J. Chancellor, Agawam; DOB 5/25/97, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and the victim.

Erika J. Chancellor, Agawam; DOB 5/25/97, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF and $50 VW; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Roman Gluh, Edgartown; DOB 5/21/92, OUI-liquor or .08%, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Stacey A. Trevino, West Tisbury; DOB 12/27/67, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Anna Tuttle, Raleigh, N.C.; DOB 9/22/83, trespassing, assault and battery, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, two additional charges of assault and battery on a police officer: continued to pretrial conference.

August 17, 2018

Trevor H. Donaldson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/14/88, marked lanes violation: not responsible; OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; rate of speed in excess of posted limit: responsible, must pay $250 fine.

Aline Gomez, Edgartown; DOB 10/15/86, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Keith E. Johnson, Edgartown; DOB 12/11/75, larceny over $1,200, defacing property, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

Jonathan M. Killam, Springfield; DOB 8/9/85, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Brian O’Gorman, Chilmark; DOB 1/31/59, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Khari S. Roulhac, Whitman; DOB 1/5/76, assault: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of victim to cooperate.

John D. Wilson, Natick; DOB 1/16/69, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: guilty, probation for three months, must complete 20 hours of community service, VW waived.

August 20, 2018

Orlando K. Hernayz, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/26/91, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

James Lee III, West Tisbury; DOB 2/13/57, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards: not responsible.

Daquan Rashad Sugar, Edgartown; DOB 3/13/96, trespassing: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.