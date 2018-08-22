Oak Bluffs: Sullivan 5K

That squishing you hear is the sound of us trying to make our way through this soupy, rainy, humid weather, and predictions of more of the same and then another heatwave for the week ahead does not bring thoughts of relief. Meanwhile students and visitors are starting to prepare for leaving to return to schools or work. On Monday, my cousin Gary Warren came over for the day from Hyannis, where he has recently relocated after a lifetime of New York residency. He was a visitor here during his younger years, and to say he was surprised by all the changes would be putting it mildly. My two sisters, Ann and Joyce, joined him for a very brief Island tour; unfortunately we spent more time waiting in traffic than viewing the scenery. But we did manage to drive by many of our childhood neighborhoods, and we all still had a few memories of events that took place there. The unanimous vote by all of us was that never in our very long lives had the traffic been as bad as it is this season. We narrowly avoided three collisions as impatient drivers whirled out of side roads trying to cut through traffic, but also met a few considerate drivers who smiled as they allowed us in to the traffic flow.

Pat and Kerry Alley have had family visitors coming and going all summer. Their daughter Rachel and Greer and their children Jonah and Drew have returned to their home as school beckons them home. Grandson Logan Lavolette has departed for his sophomore year at Virginia Tech, and granddaughter Alley Furlong starts her teaching job in Salem.

Also on Sunday we gathered to celebrate the 60th birthday of my son, Dion Alley, at his new home in Oak Bluffs. A surprise phone call from his son Ben and visit from son Sam, along with other family members, made for a great celebration.

Can you believe that this Saturday, August 25, is the 30th Sullivan 5K run-walk event? The proceeds are for the support of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. You may preregister for $20 in the main lobby of MVH on Friday from 2 to 6 pm. Same-day registration on Saturday for $25 will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 am at Washington Park. There will be free T shirts for the first 300 registered participants. For more info, go to mvhospital.com. Help support our hospital with this run around East Chop.

The Retired Educators Luncheon, organized by Duncan Ross, is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro in Oak Bluffs from noon to 2 pm. Duncan needs to know this week if you are going to attend, so he can plan accordingly. Please respond to his e-mail at rossd157@gmail.com.

On Friday, August 24, there will be an evening with Camp Jabberwocky at Farm Neck, hosted by Jane Price, David Schwartz, and Ilene Fisher. The evening program, which takes place from 5 to 7 pm, includes cocktails, food, live cello music from the world-renowned Jakub Jerzy Trawkowski, and an opportunity to learn more about and help support this wonderful vacation camp for people with disabilities. Ticket price is a pay-what-you-wish, with a minimum of $1.

This event is open to both members and nonmembers of Farm Neck. Camp Jabberwocky is supported entirely by donations. For more info you may contact kelsey@campjabberwocky.org.

Our public library is offering three interesting events, all on August 25, including a Historic Cemetery Walk on August 25 from 10 to 11 am with local historian Tom Dresser — an informative and not-at-all-scary cemetery tour; Touch a Truck on the 25th, from 10 to 11 am when our local heroes are coming to the library and you will be able to explore a fire truck and more, for kids of all ages; James W. Jennings, member of the board of the African American Heritage Trail, will discuss “The Future of Black History” from 2 to 3 pm.. Learn more about the future of black history and the African American Heritage Trail.

The missions committee of the Federated Church in Edgartown is holding its 13th annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, August 26, from 8:30 to 10:30 am at the Federated Church Parish House. This is an annual fundraiser for the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group. All are welcome; for more info call 508-627-4421.

We send birthday smiles to Christine Anthony on August 24, Ken Rusczyk on the 26th, Erika Bettencourt on the 27th, grandson Chris Alley on the 28th, along with brothers Matt and Andrea Marchand, and Anne Lemenager, Liz Wilson, and Darius Spain on the 29th, and Pam Melrose on the 30th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.