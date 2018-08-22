Putting an end to plastic pollution

1 of 6

With the plethora of Island events coming to a crescendo last week, I thought it would be nice to highlight a little-known gathering that took place last Tuesday at Bad Martha’s. My dear friends Tara and Daniel Goleman (he of “Emotional Intelligence”) spearheaded an informal seminar regarding the ongoing hazards that plastic proliferation places on our environment. The main force behind this Plastic Pollution Coalition movement is Dianna Cohen, who is the partner of Jackson Browne. The group is planning an even bigger, better event for next summer.