Small art, big fun at Featherstone

This Saturday at Featherstone, all 6-inch by 6-inch canvases will sell for $100 each during a special art show and fundraiser. There’s a catch, though — you won’t know the artist until after the sale. It’s all in fun, for a good cause.

All artwork is signed on the back instead of the front, and will remain anonymous during the show. Guests will have the opportunity to “bid” on each piece, and names will be selected by the roll of dice to determine the winner. The event is a fundraiser, with 100 percent of sales benefitting Featherstone’s arts education and programming.

There’s a $10 entry cost at door, and drinks and light bites will be served.

The Anonymous Art fundraiser is Saturday, August 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.