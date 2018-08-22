Try this $5 recipe: Hummus

1 of 6

The Vineyard specializes in gourmet and interesting foods. Culinary experiments are encouraged, if not demanded, especially in the summer. While restaurants strive to new heights, however, so do their prices. So here we’re going to take it back to simplicity. In the coming weeks we will be running a series of recipes for $5 or under per person. Priced locally, they are collected and made with the intention of being accessible to all Islanders. No caviar, no champagne. Included will be suggestions to dress them up or down. However, the base will always be a healthy, nourishing meal. We want to hear from you. Have a three-ingredient recipe that your grandma would break out for every family cookout? A snack that the kids devour after practice? Are you up to your ears in kale, and need to eat it up somehow? We’ll take suggestions on recipes, ingredients to feature, or ways to make this series better serve the Island community. Let us know: Email sophia@mvtimes.com.

Note: This recipe was formulated to pair with last week’s recipe. It’s a good way to use the extra tahini and some of the spices. Hummus can be good for dipping crackers, veggies, or as a spread on toast or in a sandwich. Ingredients, unless otherwise stated, are from Reliable Market.

This recipe was adapted from this one: epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/hummus-237832.

Ingredients

¼ cup tahini, $7.39

Lemon juice from 1 lemon, $1.19

Salt to taste

½ tsp. cumin, $4.19 (from Stop & Shop)

1 clove garlic, $1.79 (from Stop & Shop)

6 Tbsp. olive oil, $3.49 (from Stop & Shop)

1 can chickpeas or garbanzo beans, $1.09

Process

If oil has separated in the tahini, mix before measuring ¼ cup. Combine tahini and lemon juice in a food processor. Add salt (start with ½ tsp. and add more as desired), cumin, garlic, and olive oil. Combine and scrape sides and bottom of the food processor. Mix again. Don’t worry about everything not combining sufficiently; there might not be enough stuff in the food processor. It will all come together when you add the chickpeas.

Drain and rinse chickpeas and add to the food processor. Combine. Add more oil or water until you get the desired consistency. Taste and add salt or other flavor as desired.

Garnish with smoked paprika, olive oil, and parsley if desired.

Additions

¾ cup roasted red peppers: Combine after the chickpeas.

By the numbers

Total price: $19.14

Per head: $3.83

Servings: 5