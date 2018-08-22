Vineyard Open House Real Estate hosts open house Friday

Vineyard Open House Real Estate will hold an open house on Friday, August 24, for its newly constructed, single-family home at 12 Bayberry Ln. in the private community of Tashmoo Wood in Vineyard Haven. The open house will run from 5 to 7 pm. Refreshments will be served.

The new home is custom Cape crafted by highly respected Island builder Ray Bilodeau of Ray Bilodeau Building & Contracting in Oak Bluffs. It is the second new-home collaboration between the two companies.

The event also celebrates the launching of Vineyard Open House’s brand new website, vineyardopenhouse.com. This completes the company’s 10-month transition from a brick-and-mortar-based business to a digital one.

“We have found that a public office is not a must-have in today’s real estate market,” said David Lott, principal broker and owner. “Instead we are focusing on digital marketing, which includes our new website and social media, and events such as our open house this Friday.”

The new website was designed by Rick Mello of Edeneye of Martha’s Vineyard and features large display photos by noted Island author and photographer Crispin Haskins.

The Tashmoo Wood home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an open floor plan, and more than 3,000 sq. ft. of air-conditioned and heated space. Special features include granite patio, 3-season porch, gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen, special second-floor flex space, stone walls, and more.

About Tashmoo Wood

Tashmoo Wood is a private community set on more than 100 acres next to Mink Meadows Golf Club in Vineyard Haven. The community features 54 townhouse-style condominiums and 22 single-family homes. Directly across from the community entrance is the 92-acre West Chop Woods preserve.

Residents of Tashmoo Wood have access to the community swimming pool, four tennis courts, association kayak/boat launch on Lake Tashmoo, private North Shore beach, and more.

About Vineyard Open House Real Estate

Vineyard Open House Real Estate, LLC is a boutique, custom-service real estate agency located in Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard. Its mission is to provide real estate services for real estate buyers, sellers, and renters.

The new VineyardOpenHouse.com website is part of the Golf Course Home (GCN) network of websites, which includes golfcoursehome.com and waterviewhome.net. All GCH network sites are devoted to providing consumers key information on resort real estate on Martha’s Vineyard and across North America. The Golf Course Home Network is celebrating its 28th year in operation.

For more information on Vineyard Open House Real Estate, call David Lott at 203-270-9357, or 508-338-2405.