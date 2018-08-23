Muffins you can feel good about

Mother, food writer, and recipe developer Sarah Waldman shared this tasty recipe for Banana Apple Buckwheat Muffins. Great for breakfast or a snack, these muffins are gluten-free and dairy-free. Freezing them is probably okay too, if you have any left over.

Banana Apple Buckwheat Muffins

from Clean Slate

Makes 9-12 (recipe says a dozen but I came out with nine)

1/2 cup buckwheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

4 large eggs

1 ripe banana, mashed

1/2 cup honey

1 1/2 cups finely chopped (peeled and cored) sweet apple, such as Honeycrisp (1 apple)

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a standard muffin tin with paper liners.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, banana, and honey. Mix banana mixture into flour mixture, then fold in apple and walnuts (batter will be thin).

Divide batter among lined cups, filling to top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Transfer muffins to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to two days.