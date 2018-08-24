MVH Profile: Sandy Ciciora, R.N.

Sandy, how long have you been at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital?

We moved to the Island permanently in 1986, and I started work right after that. I’ve been at the hospital for 32 years now.

What do you enjoy doing in your off time?

I like doing things with family and friends — we like going to the beach, I love playing canasta.



Is there a field of medicine you’re particularly interested in?

I love the obstetric world; I’ve been working with labor and delivery since 1983. I particularly enjoy the family-centered care we provide at the hospital.

Can you explain family-centered care?

It means one team takes care of mother, baby, and family through labor, all the way through postpartum, so there’s a continuity of care.

What would you say is the most rewarding thing about your job?

I’ve actually watched babies who were born here and are now starting to have their own families. You really get to know people, and see them grow, on the Island. We make a difference in people’s lives.

Some helpful websites:

Babyfriendlyusa.org, massbreastfeeding.org/providers/collaborative