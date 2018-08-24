REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: August 6 – 10, 2018

Aquinnah

Aug. 9, James Feiner sold 10 Locust Ln. to Michael J. Nathanson and Barbara Nathanson for $475,000.

Edgartown

Aug. 6, Barry N. and Ann E. Miller sold 120 The Boulevard to Rita P. and Terry L. Woodard for $800,000.

Aug. 7, Thomas W. McCargo and Grant McCargo, 3rd, Trustees under the Declaration of Trust dated 11/15/82, sold 9 Green Hollow Way to Green Hollow Way LLC for $15,926,848.

Oak Bluffs

Aug. 6, Luke E. Barmakian and Jill Barmakian, trustees of the Barmakian Realty Trust, sold 43 Ocean Ave. to Brian F. and Janet L. Harrison for $1,300,000.

Aug. 8, David A. and Emma M. Schumann sold 67 Sunset Rd. to Edward G. McFarland and Michele McFarland for $858,000.

Aug. 10, Marilyn J. Williams, Personal Representative of the estate of Gregory S. Williams, sold 53 Netock Ave. to Marybeth and James Whalen for $670,000.

Tisbury

Aug. 6, Catherine Horgan Bond sold 83 Main St. to John E. Ryder, Jr. and Heidi H. Ryder for $1,996,000.

Aug. 10, Judith A. Salosky, trustee of Salosky-Fried State Road Realty Trust, sold 378 State Rd. to James Ferry for $600,000.

West Tisbury

Aug. 9, Marian R. Irving sold 667 Old County Rd. to Sally E. Cunningham, trustee of Sally E. Cunningham Trust-2004, for $950,000.