REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: July 2-6

Chilmark

July 3, Jonathan Hollander sold an undivided 1/16 interest in 9 Moses West to Michael Parker for $125,000.

Edgartown

July 6, Walter A. Morrison sold 49 Chase Road to Akram Elouche for $875,000.

July 6, PMP Properties VIII LLC sold 16 Hye Road to Felicia C. Carter and Gary Carter for $750,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 2, Joao S. Barbosa sold 98 Washington Ave. to Michael J. Sedlier and Alissandra Sedlier for $615,000.

Tisbury

July 2, MRK Properties LLC sold 7 Beach St. to Beach Street MV LLC for $1,093,750.

July 2, MRK Properties LLC sold 11 Beach St. to Beach Street MV LLC for $1,093,750.

July 2, Gregg A. Harcourt and Mary Wolverton sold 245 Lambert’s Cove Road to Gregg A. Harcourt for $190,000.

July 5, County REO LLC sold 39 Lagoon Pond Road to Deborah L. Carruthers for $450,000.