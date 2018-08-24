REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: July 23 – 27, 2018

Edgartown

July 26, 37 Cooke Street LLC sold 37 Cooke St. to Cooke Three Seven LLC for $4,550,000.

Multiple Towns

July 27, Karen M. Flynn sold 699 Lambert’s Cove Road, Vineyard Haven, and 1 Lambert’s Cove Road, West Tisbury, to James Ross Lamkin for $360,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 27, Janet Ponte, Personal Representative of the Estate of Janice Duart, a/k/a Janice Ponte, sold 119 Pennsylvania Avenue to Kenneth and Erica Ponte for $337,500.

Tisbury

July 24, Jonathan J. and Susan K. Golovin sold 44 Hines Point Road to Dana Norman for $1,060,000

West Tisbury

July 25, John T. Hough, Jr. and Joe W. Russell, trustees of Fish Hook Nominee Trust, sold 55 Fishhook Road to Carter Payne for $900,000.