REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: July 30 – Aug. 3, 2018

Aquinnah

July 31, Hope Horgan sold a lot off Old South Rd. to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $2,480.

Chilmark

Aug. 3, Nina Wood sold 5 Tree Frog Lane to Stephen J. and Pauline H. MacLellan for $1,060,000.

Edgartown

July 31, Jennifer S. Rako, Personal Representative of the estate of Louis S. Stix, sold 41 Ninth St. North to Dana S. Thornton for $610,000.

July 31, Kenneth J. Armstead sold 222 Upper Main St. to Stony Brook LLC for $2,000,000.

July 31, Roxanne Howard sold a lot off Chappaquiddick Road to Marsh Hawk Land Trust Inc. for $800.

July 31, Kin K. Lee and Beatrice L. Wright-Lee, trustees of the Wright-Lee Family Trust-2008, sold Unit 36, 7 Mill St. to Achim and Karin Neumann for $140,150.

Aug. 1, Barbara Puddicombe and Jane Tremblay sold 4 Haystack Lane to Lawrence B. Cohen and Suzanne Cohen for $735,000.

Aug. 1, Laurance A. Thomas sold 40 Curtis Lane to Three Amigos Holding Company LLC for $380,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 30, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold 4 Paddock Rd. to Kevin T. Barthelmes for $550,000.

July 31, White Bros Lynch Corp. sold 20 Vineyard Ave. to Dianne M. Lynch for $35,000.

Aug. 1, Ursula N. Day sold 171 Circuit Ave. to Circuit Avenue 171 LLC for $500,000.

Aug. 3, Donald W. Madeiras, Individually and as Personal Representative of the estate of David R. Madeiras, and Daniel J. Madeiras, individually, sold 1 Alpine Ave. to Laurie A. and Joseph A. Turney for $525,000.

Tisbury

July 30, John D. Brewer and Susan J. Bielski sold 26 Kennebago Ave. to Paul and Pascale Edelman for $1,300,000.

July 31, H. N. Hinckley & Sons Inc. sold 61 Beach Rd. to Larkin B. and Grace A. Reeves, trustees of the Larkin B. Reeves Family Trust, for $2,300,000.

West Tisbury

July 31, Irving Katz sold 215 Great Plains Rd. to Paul Andrew Morrison, Jr. and Maura Patricia Morrison for $812,000.

Aug. 1, Suzanne Delehanty, trustee of the Suzanne Delehanty 2013 Revocable Trust, and Eleanor Hubbard White, a/k/a Eleanor Hubbard, sold 15 Laughing Water Lane to Thomas Gailor Robertson and Elizabeth Robertson Wallar for $310,000.