REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: July 9 – 13, 2018

Aquinnah

July 13, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Foundation, Inc. sold a lot on Lighthouse Rd. to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $800,000.

Edgartown

July 11, Nancy N. and Kenneth R. Monahan, as trustees of the Nancy N. Monahan Trust. and Vanessa A. Duffy and Amanda D. Norton, as trustees of the David A. Norton Living Trust, sold 90 North Water St. to Twanette Tharp for $4,350,000.

Gosnold

July 13, Thomas B. Worth and Oliver F. Ames, Jr., trustees of the Ponzecchi Massachusetts Real Property Trust, sold a lot by The Road to the Cemetary to JD Transformation LLC for $2,750,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 10, Angela F. Fiorelli sold 67 New York Ave. to Emily M. Woodworth and Christopher Woodworth for $600,000.

Tisbury

July 12, Carly Simon sold Lot 6 on John Hoft Rd. to Mary Wolverton for $330,000.