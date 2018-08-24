Registry of Deeds: August 13–18, 2018

Aquinnah

Aug. 17, Harold P. Goldfield and Kristin Mannion sold 6 Old South Rd. to Michael Samuel Didiuk and Lauren Kalish Didiuk for $1,200,000.

Chilmark

Aug. 16, John R. Abrams sold a lot on Black Point Beach to Lexy Lynn Huffman for $310,000.

Aug. 16, Stephen W. Kidder, personal representative of the estate of Eleanor Warren Motley Lee, a/k/a Eleanor Motley Lee, sold a Quansoo Beach lot to Kathleen Emmet Darman for $290,000.

Aug. 17, Benjamin S. and Susanne G. Clark sold 14 Ben’s Way and Lot 2 North Tabor Farm to Daniel and Ellen Pesch for $2,300,000.

Edgartown

Valerie A. and Peter M. Babaian, personal representatives of the estate of Peter S. Babain, sold 27 Flamingo Drive to Myron L. Belfer for $625,000.

Aug. 15, Mary J. Collins and Thomas M. McDonough sold Unit 24F, 15 Mill St., to Janisco Properties LLC for $151,000.

Aug. 15, Gary A. Daula sold 53 Pinehurst Rd. to John and Jennifer Hayes for $1,680,000.

Aug. 15, Priscilla W. McCormick, individually and as Personal Representative of the Bernard Keith Whoolery estate, sold 79 West Tisbury Rd. to Kin House for $400,000.

Tisbury

Aug. 15, Neila Hoffman sold 96 West William St. to Kelly M. and Christopher P. DeGregorio for $585,000.

Aug. 17, Santander Bank NA. Successor in interest to Martha’s Vineyard National Bank, sold unit H-10, 124 Skiff Ave., to Donna McElroy for $370,000.