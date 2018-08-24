Stolen Bobcat recovered by Oak Bluffs police

A 36-year-old man was arraigned Friday in Edgartown District Court on charges of receiving stolen property and vandalism in the alleged theft of a Bobcat MT52 mini skid steer loader, according to the Oak Bluffs police department’s Facebook page.

Edmund J. Willoughby II, 36, of County Road, Oak Bluffs, pleaded not guilty Friday to receiving stolen property over $1,200 and vandalism, according to the police posting. Willoughby was released on personal recognizance, a court clerk said.

The tractor was first reported stolen on June 16, 2017 from 7 County Road, police wrote. On August 21, over a year later, police developed information indicating that Willoughby had stolen the Bobcat and had it stored on his property.

On Wednesday, police applied for and were granted a search warrant for Willoughby’s property where the Bobcat was located concealed under a tarp, according to police.