The board of selectmen announced late Monday afternoon that Tuesday’s meeting will be moved away from Katharine Cornell Theater, which has no air conditioning, to the Emergency Services Building at 215 Spring St. in Vineyard Haven.

Hot, humid weather forces selectmen to hold meetings at Katharine Cornell Theater with the windows open and fans running, which makes it difficult to hear speakers during the meeting.

Selectmen will meet at 5 pm. Here is the agenda.