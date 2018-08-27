Island is a ‘cool’ oasis

It’s going to be hot over the next couple of days, but Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are going to be the “cool” spots, according to a situational awareness release issued Monday by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for most of southern New England for Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures predicted at more than 100° in Boston. Dukes and Nantucket counties are not part of the “heat advisory warnings.”

According to the maps issued with the release, the high on Martha’s Vineyard Tuesday will be 90, and on Wednesday it will reach 89°. Still hot, but about 10° less than it’s expected to be on the mainland.

Hot and humid conditions could continue into Thursday, when scattered thunderstorms are forecast to produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.