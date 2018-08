Visit the Oak Bluffs Arts District on Saturday, Sept. 1, for the last Arts District Stroll of the 2018 season. From 4 to 7 pm, saunter down Dukes County Avenue from Warwick to Vineyard Avenue and explore the wide variety of food, drink, live music, and lots of fantastic photography, apparel, ceramics, jewelry, and more. At Alison Shaw Gallery, ART Gallery, Gallery Josephine, Periwinkle Studio, Lucinda Sheldon Enamels, and with various sidewalk artisans.