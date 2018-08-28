Aquinnah: Chilmark Chocolates reopens Sept. 6

Happy Labor Day weekend, everyone, we made it. Yes, the Island did seem more crowded this year. Yes, people were definitely ruder and more entitled (it gets worse every year). The traffic was horrible, and the beaches were crowded. But now it’s September, and none of that matters! The crowds will dissipate, the traffic lighten, and the ocean will still be warm. As an added bonus, the kids go back to school on Tuesday. So enjoy the best month on the Island.

As it happens every year, up-Island businesses will curtail their hours post–Labor Day. It’s always a good idea to call and make sure the restaurant you plan on eating dinner at is open before you go. Here’s the information I have about post–Labor Day hours: The Aquinnah Shop will be open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Monday. They are open for dinner Friday through Sunday, and closed all day on Tuesday. The Chilmark Tavern will be open Thursday through Monday for dinner, and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some good news: Chilmark Chocolates will reopen on Sept. 6.

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Indian Museum is still open; its hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 am through 4 pm. The exhibit “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History” is up until Sept. 9. Please plan to stop by the museum and spend some time with this extremely educational and true snapshot of Wampanoag history. The exhibit is sponsored by Plymouth 400, and presents some little-known, yet critical and foundational history of New England beginnings in the 17th century, which changed the lives of the Wampanoag and other Native people forever. For more information call 508-645-7900 or email aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 seniors and children 12 and under.

The Aquinnah Public Library’s summer programming has finished. It ended with the always delicious and messy ice cream social this past Saturday. It will have its regular programming of Story Time on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am, Kids’ Craft on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. Music on the Deck will be replaced by the Afterschool Club on Tuesdays at 4 pm.

There will be a blood drive at Alex’s Place (the teen center at the YMCA) on Friday, August 31, from 1 to 6 pm. The drive is sponsored by the Red Cross; please consider donating.

Classes at ACE MV are starting on August 31. Classes include “Surfcasting,” writing Island histories, and baking. In partnership with Fitchburg State University, ACE MV will also be offering a master of education program. Prospective students should call ACE MV for more information at 508-693-9222. For information on their other courses, go to acemv.org.

If you would like to participate in the sixth annual Gay Head 10K on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 am, registration is now open, and is limited to 500 runners. Visit the race website, runsignup.com/Race/MA/Aquinnah/gayhead10k.

It’s time to start adjusting your child’s bedtime so that the back-to-school transition is not too painful. Rodeo Purves-Langer and Hayden Higgins will both be starting at the West Tisbury School for sixth grade. Latham Higgins will be starting high school. Erick Moore will be starting third grade, and his brother, Lewis, will be in first grade. Ivan Vanderhoop will be in second grade, as will Isaac Vanderhoop. Brian Vanderhoop will be starting fourth grade, his sister, Maisie, will be in third, and Novella will be in first grade. Yossi Monahan will be in seventh grade, and his brother, Fynn, will be a sophomore at the high school. Claus Smith will start his last year at the Chilmark School, and his brother, Clovis, will be in second grade. Laina Benoit will be in seventh grade, and Olive and Violet MacPhail will be in eighth grade. This is just a snapshot of some of the kids in Aquinnah and where they are in their lives. Writing this list every year makes me realize how quickly they grow and how much they change every summer.

Happy birthday to Clyde Smith, who turns 14 on Sunday. Clyde will be starting his last year at the West Tisbury School on Tuesday. Happy birthday to Emerson Mahoney, who celebrates on Sept. 4. He is happily ensconced at Dartmouth College, starting his sophomore year.