Bridge results

At the August 20, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 15 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal, followed by Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in second, John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain in third, Eric Stricoff and Jacob Stricoff in fourth, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in fifth, and Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in sixth place. In the East-West direction, Ency Fokos and Marianne Keler finished in first place. Tied for second place were Wink Winkelman, playing with Barbara Besse, and Judy Maynes, playing with Wendy Wolf. Fourth place went to Audrey Egger and Ann Brown, followed by Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in fifth, and Tillie Olsen and Barbara Alleyne in sixth.

At the August 21, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in a tie for first place were Deirdre Ling, playing with Ed Russell, and Bari Boyer, playing with Carol Whitmarsh. Caroline Baum and Barbara Alleyne finished in third place, followed by Story Osborn and Piotr Olszewski in fourth, and Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in fifth.

At the August 23, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. First place went to Marianne Keler and Andy Jacknain, followed by Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan in second. Tied for third place were Caroline Baum, playing with Gerry Averill, and Story Osborn, playing with Piotr Olszewski. Tied for fifth place were Dave Donald, playing with Diane Drake, and Michael and Sandy Lindheimer.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, August 25, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Story Osborn and Piotr Olszewski finished first, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Lee Scott in second, and Ann Brown and Rachel Alpert in third. In the East-West direction, Barbara Alleyne and Trudy Ulmer finished first, followed by Tillie Foster and Emily Robertson in second, and Millie Henderson and Yvonne Bauer in third.