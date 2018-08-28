Chilmark: Election season

Not sure how I missed writer Nancy Aronie’s “Waiting in the Steamship Line” at this year’s Ag Fair, but one of her fantastic miniature people pieces, made for Bridgett Tobin, was the recipient of a coveted Ag Fair award for Originality and Creativity, though it was not placed on Nancy’s work until nearly the end of the fair. Congratulations, Nancy; admittedly I’ve never seen one of Nancy’s pieces I didn’t like.

It’s was great to have my younger son home for four days before he headed back to the University of Rochester. It’s always fun to run into his former classmates and friends when he’s home. The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival had a staff surf day, caught on camera by drone, where one can see filmmaker Daniele Mulcahy riding the surf without falling, plus Thomas Bena and others enjoying a beach-perfect day.

Freshman orientation at the high school is Friday, August 29, while school officially begins for all other students on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Election season is upon us: The last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the state primary is Friday, August 31, at 5 pm. Vote in the state primary on Tuesday, Sept. 4, from 7 am to 8 pm at the CCC.

Sig Van Raan reports this week featured two games plus the annual awards ceremony. Tony Horowitz and Joel Bleiman combined to pitch as they defeated Hans Solmssen and Caleb Caldwell’s team, 17-13. Between games, the annual awards ceremony featured Jacob Wolffe as the Rookie of the Year; Noah Lipnick as the MVP; and Jerry Murphy as the vaunted “Howie Hustle” awardwinner due to having endured multiple knee surgeries and playing a valiant shortstop position this season. Hans Solmssen was presented the Player of the Century award. At 82, Solmssen has pitched, played shortstop and outfield, plays every inning, every game, but more important, his tremendous high spirits and good sportsmanship are an inspiration to all the other players. Caleb Caldwell generously provided bagels and lox plus drinks during the games. In the second game, apparently, Ed Eger hit three different foul balls that bounced off three different Subarus. That game was 9-1 when they stopped counting. A slew of pitchers came and went — Chilmark Softball at its best. Next week is the season’s last game; all are welcome, arrive between 7:30 and 8 am at the Pasture Road softball field.

The last Wednesday Chilmark Flea is August 29. However, Saturday flea markets continue through Sept. 29 from 10 am to 2pm.

The Chilmark library Wednesdays at 5 pm continues on August 29, when Barbara Bates Conroy speaks on her and her son Jack’s experience with addiction and her latest book, “Dear Jack: A Love Letter.” She will address the chaos addiction creates, the lack of support and resources available, and the devastating outcome of the disease and the yearning for peace and healing. On Sept. 5, from 5 to 6:30 pm, Adam Moore and Kristen Fauteux of Sheriff’s Meadow offer a multimedia presentation to guide you through the history and landscape at Quansoo Farm. The library weekly knitting group meets Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 pm; bring your own supplies and projects. A monthly movie matinee on Saturday at 1 pm begins on Saturday, Sept. 1. Enjoy Storytime with Rizwan on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Off-season hours are in effect: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 10:30 am to 5 pm; Wednesday, 10:30 am to 7 pm; Friday, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm; closed Sunday and Monday.

Join Roberta Kirn of the Song Exchange Project for her last Community Sing at the Yard on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 5pm, all ages welcome, free.

Come see the second annual Bessie Schonberg (Boston) Fellows featuring Alex and Joy Davis (a.k.a. the Davis Sisters, even if unrelated in life) and Marsha Parrilla/Danza Organica. The choreographers and their collaborators developed new works during their two weeks of choreographic research at the Yard, where they were joined by returning Boston-bred choreographer and mentor David Parker, co-founder of the Bang Group. The respective research and rehearsal processes culminate in an in-progress, split-bill showing at the Patricia N. Nanon Theater on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7 pm. Check out dance classes, tai chi, and see what else is going on, and get tickets at dancetheyard.org, or call 508-645-9662.

See Sarah Moore’s abstract land and seascapes at the M.V. Saving Bank through Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Artist Stelio Mormoris holds an artist reception for his contemporary oil paintings on Sunday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 7 pm at his home studio, 33 Quenames Rd., all are welcome.

There’s a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, August 31, from 1 to 6 pm at Alex’s Place, YMCA. Please make an appointment by calling 800-RED-CROSS or at redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

Have a great week.