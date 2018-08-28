Edgartown: Getting back to business

Hey, I missed you all last week. Life has been a little scattered lately, and I was in New Mexico without a computer, and just couldn’t get a column pulled together in time for the deadline. My apologize to those who needed to share anything. A phone just doesn’t get the job done well. Remember, if you have something to share, send it to me at ggardnermv@gmail.com before Sunday night so I can include it.

Congratulations to all the kids who have spent the last couple of week heading to college. It’s a struggle for kids and parents alike. You all have my thoughts as we go through this transition together.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, Federated Church will have its last two early services for this year: one at 8 am, and one at 9:30 am. Beginning Sunday morning, Sept. 9, the Federated Church will hold one regular service, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, with the Rev. David G. Berube. Music provided by the Federated Church Choir, under the direction of Peter R. Boak, minister of music. All are welcome. For information, please call 508-627-4421 or email officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com.

The family of Sophie Ulyatt just attended Sophie’s nursing pinning ceremony at Simmons. It was a lovely, intimate ceremony which culminates four long years of late-night studying, endless testing, and quieting the inner voice of “Am I going to make it?” She did! They are so proud of her! Her next step will be taking the NCLEX to receive her license.

The Edgartown library is in the final stretch of gathering surveys for its Strategic Plan! If you haven’t had an opportunity yet to take the 10-minute survey, please click here, give them your thoughts, and then be sure to enter your name into their raffle for dinner for two at the Seafood Shanty. The survey is open until Friday, August 31.

School starts for me on Wednesday. Summer went by fast. But I won’t miss it. It’s not going down in the record books as the best summer ever. So I’m really looking forward to getting back to the classroom. This year Amelia will be doing an internship with the first grade, which is pretty exciting. Kids start back Tuesday, Sept. 4, so be on the lookout for walkers, bikers, and buses starting next week. And for you kindergarten parents, remember the kindergarten kids start off with half-days while they get acclimated.

The Edgartown School Farm and Garden is having a celebration of its new greenhouse on Sept. 1, from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm, with a recognition ceremony at noon at the school garden. The old greenhouse was destroyed during the hurricanes last fall, and the school is lucky enough to be getting a new one soon. All are welcome.

Happy birthday wishes went out to Bob Fynbo on August 28 and Manny Estrella on August 29. Happy anniversary to Bob Fynbo and Felicia Cheney, as well. As I recall, their anniversary is this week as well.

Don’t forget to vote in the 2018 primary next Tuesday, Sept. 4. If there is one thing to have learned, it’s that regardless of party affiliation, every vote counts. Let your voice be heard.

That’s all for this week. Have a wonderful week ahead. Enjoy Labor Day weekend as things begin to settle down on our beautiful little Island. And I wish all the teachers, school staff, and students an awesome 2028–19 school year.