Juno wins Opera House Cup

The 65-foot schooner Juno out of Vineyard Haven sailed to victory at the 2018 Opera House race on Sunday, August 19, according to a press release from Gannon & Benjamin.

Juno won the schooner class, vintage grand class division, and won the Panerai Best Performance Award — making it a clean sweep at the event.

Veteran skipper Scott DiBiaso, first mate Christian Cabral, and owner Robert Soros put together a well-tuned crew for the 20-mile course, the release states. “Sailing deep off the wind and powered up on the final leg, Mr. Soros drove her across the finish line to victory under full main, foresail, forestaysail, blade, and fisherman staysail,” according to the release.

Juno was designed by Nat Benjamin and built by Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railway Inc. in 2003.