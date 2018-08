Here’s to Friday’s mower

Moving along, getting it done

Ahead of the weekend’s fun

Here’s to Saturday’s mower

Moving fast, got to be done

Before the fun has really begun

Here’s to Sunday’s mower

Friday and Saturday, why did he rest?

By midweek, his lawn looks best

Here’s to Quiet

The lawns are silent, bent on growing

Ready for next weekend’s mowing

Patricia Correia lives in Edgartown. Her lawn gets mowed on Thursdays.