M.V. Savings named to ‘Best Banks to Work For’ in 2018

American Banker publications has named Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank one of the nation’s “Best Banks to Work For” in 2018, a press release from the bank said Tuesday.

This award is the latest given to the bank, which also won two first-place Bankers Choice Awards, in technology and overall quality.

“We started the Best Banks to Work For process to gain a better understanding of how we work as a team. We strive to continually improve, so this award is a positive milestone on our journey. Our employees have built a culture of supporting each other through integrity, respect, honesty, and candor,” president and CEO James M. Anthony said in the release. “Being named a Best Bank to Work For, along with our other awards we have received this year, indicates we are heading in the right direction and moving quickly.”

American Banker determines the “Best Banks” through a two-step process, by evaluating the company’s workplace policy and practices, then surveying employees.

“The ‘Best Banks to Work For’ program’s annual ranking recognizes the financial institutions that are committed to investing in employees’ job satisfaction, career development, and personal growth — a ‘return on assets’ that can be hard to measure by traditional means,” Marc Hochstein, editor in chief of American Banker, said in the release. “One of the most valuable assets for any organization is the team of people it employs, and banks are no exception.”