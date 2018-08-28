REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: August 20 – 24, 2018

Edgartown

Aug. 21, Robert E. Gilkes sold 77 Dodger’s Hole Rd. to Daniel Ashley Gilkes for $251,250.

Aug. 21, Sarah A. Frasier sold 51 West Tisbury Rd. to Griffin Development LLC for $575,000.

Aug. 23, Dino and Marilena Miano sold 47 Schoolhouse Rd. to Adam F. and Heather C. Krauss for $1,337,500.

Aug. 24, Richard Detucci, a/k/a Richard J. Detucci, and Doreen Detucci, a/k/a Doreen A. Detucci, trustees of the Richard J. Detucci & Doreen A. Detucci Revocable Trust, sold 87 Eighteenth St. South to Thomas M. and Paula J. Cardello for $699,000.

Gosnold

Aug. 20, Nina S. Brodeur sold 24 Broadway to Circle Hook LLC for $550,000.

Oak Bluffs

Aug. 24, Michael S. and Oni C. Holley sold 20 Narragansett Ave. to John P. and Gina V. Albanese for $710,000.

Tisbury

Aug. 20, Wilmington Trust NA, successor trustee to Citibank, NA, sold 34 Dunham Ave. to Robert Ascoli for $389,000.

Aug. 24, Joyce and Robert Allen sold 200 Skiff Ave. to Martha’s Vineyard Museum Inc. for $425,000.

Aug. 24, Robert T. Mongillo and April T. Mongillo, trustees of Ram Realty Trust, sold Lot 4, Fawndale Rd. to Andrew and Katie Chapman for $280,000.

Aug. 24, Judith G. and Stephen M. Perlman sold 28 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Rd. to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $1,850,000.