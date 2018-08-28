Shop at the Vineyard Artisans Festival

0
The Vineyard Artisans Festival is held at Grange Hall in West Tisbury. —Gabrielle Mannino

Head to the Ag Hall this weekend for three days of local art at the 23rd annual Vineyard Artisans Labor Day Weekend Festival. Opening night is Friday, August 31, from 5 to 8 pm, and the festival continues through Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2, from 10 am to 5 pm. This is the largest art show on Martha’s Vineyard, featuring Island artists with unique furniture, clothing, ceramics, jewelry, and fine art. Witness a weaver making a beautiful wool scarf. Watch the creative process of a talented young artist take shape in his latest masterpiece. Listen to the Island’s only female blacksmith describe how she forges her work. A $2 parking fee benefits the Vineyard Artisans Scholarship Fund, which awards several scholarships to graduating MVRHS students.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR