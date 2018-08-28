Stelios Mormoris hosts artist reception

Contemporary oil painter Stelios Mormoris embodies geometric, impressionist painting in a signature style that combines lines, stripes, and gestural brushwork. Stelios grew up in Oak Bluffs, has lived in Paris most of his life, and now lives in Chilmark, where he paints in his studio in the Quansoo Woods.

Stelios studied as an architect at Princeton with Michael Graves, and has sold his work to private collectors, architects, and designers for the past five years. This is his first reception where he is showing his work to the general public.

There’s a reception at his studio, 33 Quenames Rd., Chilmark, on Sunday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 7 pm. Visit the artist’s website for more information at steliosmormoris.com.