Super Summerfest

Launched in 2008 to support regional breast cancer initiatives, the annual Martha’s Vineyard Jazz and Blues Summerfest plays host to music lovers from all over the U.S. and Europe. The festival will be held at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown on Friday, August 31, and continues at the Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2. See women’s jazz supergroup Sage at the Old Whaling Church, as well as three-time Grammy nominee Maysa, and songstress Alyson Williams at the Union Chapel. Summerfest producers believe that great music can radically change the course of one’s life, a family’s future, and a community’s well-being. For more information, visit mvjazzbluessummerfest.com.