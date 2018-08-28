Tisbury: ACE MV classes starting

Heard on Main Street: Harbor bitterness, and happiness will dock elsewhere.

You know that the Martha’s Vineyard Museum is moving to our town, opening the new museum here hopefully by the New Year. You might want to know that the Edgartown galleries will close permanently at 4 pm on Monday, Sept. 3. If you haven’t seen this summer’s exhibits, or if you want to take one last nostalgic stroll through the campus, you can visit from 10 am to 4 pm or Sunday from noon to 4 pm.

We have enjoyed those lovely cool days, and actually enjoy the return of summer. Does this count as Indian summer?

Timing is everything. ACE MV has new classes starting next week: Janet Messineo will teach you “Surfcasting,” just in time for the Derby. Tom Dresser will offer advice on “Writing Island Histories,” beginning Sept. 5. Want to learn more about what is under your feet? Try Doug Cooper’s class on “Our Island’s Geology.” I think these are a terrific start to the school year for adults.

Also this year ACE MV will provide a major business administration program and an enhanced program for a master’s in education. More at acemv.org.

Don’t miss the annual Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival, which runs from Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 9. Get your festival pass or tickets online at mvfilmsociety.com or in person at the Film Society.

I like the Dish Network, but this weekend was a challenge. All the programs were on time, but the time of day displayed was an hour off. It lasted so long that my husband asked me whether we had changed the clocks back.

The 2018 documentary of the exceptional life and career of a member of the U.S. Supreme Court will be shown Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 7 pm. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. Popcorn and lemonade served. Rated PG.

The Vineyard Haven library will provide library patrons with Trustees’ “Go Passes” for free or reduced admission to Trustees of Reservations properties on-island, like Long Point and Cape Poge, and across Massachusetts. These may be picked up at the library, which also has reduced-admission passes for the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and free parking passes for Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation parks.

It is time to sign up for the fall 2018 Phil Weinstein Seminars on Marcel Proust. The Vineyard Haven library needs an accurate count, and wants to create their email list. Starting at 7 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 26, six free sessions will be held at the Cornell Theater. I can’t recommend this enough. Professor Weinstein is a delightful educator.

I’m sorry, the Tisbury Fire Department didn’t let me know about the car show. Some things I would like to let you know about ahead of time. I hope you got to enjoy that.

The Federated Church holds its last early services this year at 8 and 9:30 am on Sunday, Sept. 2. On Sunday morning, Sept. 9, they go back to one service at 10:30 am.

The Massachusetts primary is Tuesday, Sept. 4; I think you should vote to keep the good people we have working for us now. I’m sure The Times does not want me to name my preferences, but if you see me, just ask.

School opens on Election Day. Watch out for little ones too excited to look for cars on the first day of school.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Jessica Dolliver tomorrow. Happy birthday to Edwin Gould-Hart on Sunday. Wish the best to Melissa Gold and Janet Stiller on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: We only have a democracy if you take the time to vote.