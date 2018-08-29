Aquinnah at sundown

1 of 10

I try to take at least one pilgrimage a year to the little enclave of shops and eateries at the Aquinnah Cliffs. Admittedly, during the day the visitors are mostly transported by large tourist buses in order to get their view of our magnificent panorama of clay and sea. But near sundown, I spotted a lot of year-rounders and summer residents enjoying the fare. To add some local color, there is a nice pickup band that plays every Thursday to folks eating their dinners on picnic tables overlooking Moshup Beach. The hottest ticket in town was to get seated at the Aquinnah Shop for sunset. Make your reservations early!