Art exhibit and reception featuring Rob Hauck

On Saturday, Sept. 8, from 3:30 to 5 pm, all are invited to an art reception at the West Tisbury library to honor the work of Island artist Rob Hauck. According to a press release, this exhibit, titled “Bonds and Borders,” features abstract paintings that will be displayed in the library’s Community Room throughout the month of September.

About the exhibit: “This series of paintings is informed by a simple, but elusive proposition — modern humankind is a single species, ‘Homo sapiens,’ in the human biological taxonomy. Our collective label means ‘wise man’ in Latin. Given how facilely we ignore our universal identity, we might be more accurately named ‘Homo stultum,’ or ‘foolish man.’ The paintings illustrate through color, line, and shape the borders that separate us and the fundamental bonds they jeopardize.”

The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.