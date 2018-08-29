Edgartown School celebrates new greenhouse

The Edgartown School’s Farm and Garden program will host a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 1, from 11:30 to 1:30 in the school garden to mark successful fundraising for a new greenhouse.

In addition to plenty of pizza, provided by StoneKrazy Pizza’s mobile stone oven, and watermelon, the celebration will include a brief ceremony at noon to thank the many contributors who have made this dream possible. One of those who have made donations is a special family who contributed $10,000 in memory of their son, Josh Kaye. His parents, Melissa and Andy, created a small foundation to raise money and support projects to honor his life, and after seeing the project on Islanders Talk, decided to contribute in such a powerful way.

The school’s eight-year-old greenhouse was destroyed in early March during a severe nor’easter, and a new one is on the way. According to a press release, organizers expect construction to begin soon.