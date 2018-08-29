Landscapers clean up V.H. Post Office

Landscapers were working on the Vineyard Haven Post Office, a part of a building complex that had been deemed an eyesore. Tisbury selectman Melinda Loberg termed it an “unkempt property” and took issue with it being in the center of town and neglected at an August 14 Tisbury selectmen’s meeting. At this meeting, the board voted unanimously to draft and send a letter and call regional postal officials with a set of issues, including the landscaping, and problems with traffic flow and understaffing in the summer months. This letter has not been sent yet, town administrator Jay Grande wrote in an email.

The landscapers at the Post Office could be seen as a sign of progress on the selectmen’s concerns; however, selectman Tristan Israel spoke with The Times on the phone and said, “We’re still trying to contact officials in Boston.” He expressed his happiness that there is work being done at the Post Office. “I’m glad they’re working on it now,” he said, “and it’s something they need to maintain in the future.”

Maureen P. Marion, a representative for the USPS, wrote in an email to The Times that the work seen outside the Post Office was “a onetime effort to get us up to speed here.” The postal service will be looking to secure a statement of work and make landscaping a regular occurrence at the Vineyard Haven Post Office as soon as possible, she wrote. She also wrote that the postal leadership will discuss the problems with parking and long lines customers have been experiencing at the Post Office.