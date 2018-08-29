Martha’s Vineyard Court Report August 20-27

August 20, 2018

Julea Kathleen Ambrozaitis, Edgartown; DOB 5/19/97, assault and battery: continued without finding for one year, must pay restitution of $5140.29, $50 VW and stay away from victim.

Daniel Cournoyer, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/23/71, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Matthew J. Tata, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/9/85, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

August 23, 2018

Michael D. Costello, Edgartown; DOB 6/16/47, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Craig A. Daley, Edgartown; DOB 10/15/80, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Thomas Grimm, West Tisbury; DOB 12/6/90, assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Eleshia R. Hunter, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/3/83, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Felix Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, assault and battery: continued without finding for six months, concurrent with another charge, must pay restitution to be determined if any, VW waived.

Richard Skrzypczyk, Edgartown; DOB 1/5/48, failure to register as a sex offender: dismissed due to lack of service, without prejudice.

John L. Twombly, Newbury; DOB 11/26/93, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Todd B. Bonitto, Boston; DOB 10/16/73, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Hamilton F. Cammann, Chilmark; DOB 6/12/48, assault and battery: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Jacob Tilton Lewis, Edgartown; DOB 1/2/97, number plate violation to conceal identity: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: not responsible; license not in possession: not responsible.

Mary E. Marcelino, Tisbury; DOB 3/4/87, abandoning motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost.

Stephen W. Moore, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/27/59, breaking and entering a building during the daytime to commit a felony, possession of class B drug (Adderall), possession of class E drug (trazadone), larceny from a building, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Edmund Willoughby II, Edgartown; DOB 8/15/82, receiving stolen property over $1,200, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

August 27, 2018

Brian Langhammer, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/14/67, disorderly conduct: dismissed by order of the court.

Arthur J. Lutschaunig, Dedham; DOB 9/20/58, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF and $65 PSF; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF.