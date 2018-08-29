MassDOT plans bike path work on the Island

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that bike path reconstruction and related work will be conducted on the Manuel Correllus State Forest Bike Path in Edgartown and West Tisbury, according to a press release. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and will continue through the spring.

The work will occur weekdays during the hours of 7 am to 3:30 pm, the release states. Work will consist of reconstructing and resurfacing two sections of the existing bike path, which are approximately three miles long each. In addition, the work will include restoring and resurfacing the pavement, the trimming of selective overgrown vegetation, and installing a sand-borrow shoulder following paving operations.

Traffic management will consist of implementing temporary lane restrictions, controlled by police details and roadway flaggers where applicable.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.