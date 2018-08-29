It’s time to head back to school

The days of shopping for pencils, notebooks, and fresh new outfits are here. While students are adjusting their sleep cycles and getting mentally prepared for the return of the school year, teachers and faculty are also busy readying themselves and their work spaces for the busy year to come.

Martha’s Vineyard schools open Sept. 4 for students.

According to a letter from Superintendent Matt D’Andrea, there will be minimal staff changes to the high school’s central office. With the retirement of Lorraine Wells and the departure of Sarah Peters, D’Andrea said, the school has hired two new psychologists. “We welcome Jennifer Russell and Mariel Garcia to the staff. Both Jennifer and Mariel bring extensive experience to the district,” D’Andrea wrote.

A new occupational therapist, Bruce Boren, is also on staff for this upcoming school year. “Bruce has worked with us in the past through the Cape Cod Collaborative,” D’Andrea wrote.

Professional development days have been scheduled for Oct. 17, Jan. 16, March 20, and May 29. On these days, teachers will have time to collaborate on instructional practices and student learning, where the main focus will be writing and teaching strategies, according to the letter.

“We look forward to making these days productive and beneficial for our professional staff,” D’Andrea wrote.

The Edgartown School Parent Teacher Association will serve light breakfast and coffee on Sept. 4 (the first day of school), according to a letter from Principal John Stevens. “Please stop by and say hello,” Stevens wrote.

According to the letter, the cost of student lunches will remain the same at $3 per meal. Milk bought separately is 50 cents.

Stevens told the Times during a phone call that there are lots of preparations happening on many different levels. “Teachers are getting things lined up and preparing classrooms for the kids,” Stevens said. “They will even be there over the weekend, getting students’ names on desks and setting up smartboards.”

Stevens said teachers will come in to school and get reacquainted with one another after the long summer apart. “Teachers will come together and chat about their summers and get comfortable with each other,” Stevens said.