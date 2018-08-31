Noise is growing from airport

To the Editor:

I love Martha’s Vineyard and have lived in West Tisbury for seven years. With each passing year, the noise from our neighbor, the MVY Airport, becomes more difficult to live with. Jets, and private planes now fly at all hours and with a constancy we have not experienced in the past.

Yes, we chose to live near the airport. No, we did not choose to have the noise become disruptive to sleep, conversation, enjoyment of music or a movie each July and August.

Airport administration state that they work with pilots on a voluntary basis to abate and mitigate noise issues as much as possible. Private planes fly in and out at any time they choose and time guidelines are suggested by MVY Airport administration, not set. The airport tracks noise complaints through their online noise complaint form. This is data used to make decisions about the livability of our beloved Island. Please take the time to go on the MVY Airport website and fill out a noise complaint form each time you note excessive, disruptive noise. Your input is invaluable. Thank you.

Susan Kurker

West Tisbury