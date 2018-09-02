Islanders’ photos of the week September 2, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 5 My border collie, Fenway, knows how to beat the heat with some stylish body surfing in Oak Bluffs! — Pam Coblyn Chidren an adults alike were exclaiming at the arrival and the anchorage of a pirate ship off Lambert's Cove. The Pirates enjoyed music by Steely Dan while enjoying the sun and warm water- 2 Pirates even performed backflips from the cabin roof! — Jean Houghton Matt Wiener now has Albie fever. — Courtesy James Joyce Gabrielle Mannino Gabrielle Mannino